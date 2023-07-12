Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

Can Sleep Deprivation Act as an Antidepressant?

New findings provide insights into the complex relationship between sleep, mood, and neural connectivity.

Tim Hayes
Jul 12, 2023
Ivan Oboleninov
Ivan Oboleninov

A recent MedicalXpress article suggests that abstaining from sleep could actually have antidepressant effects. The study, led by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, has found that one night of total sleep deprivation can improve mood in some individuals with depressive disorders. Using resting-state fMRI, the researchers discovered that sleep deprivation enhanced connectivity between the amygdala and the anterior cingulate cortex in the brain.

The increased connectivity is associated with better mood in both healthy individuals and those with major depressive disorder. The findings suggest that the amygdala-ACC network connectivity may play a role in preserving neural resilience against mood disruption following sleep loss, making it a potential target for future antidepressant interventions.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 41 Pm
Quick Hits
Sanofi Partners with Saudi Companies for Local Vax Production
Empa
Quick Hits
Breakthrough Patch Detects Intestinal Leaks
Prof Karl Tryggvason & Dr Lynn Yap
Quick Hits
New Stem Cell Therapy Shows Promise for Heart Failure Patients
Teleflex
Quick Hits
FDA Recalls 250,000+ Catheters
Top Stories
Pelv 2023 Hrz Novenue Rgb
Sustainability
Sustainability to Take Center Stage at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
With support from official Sustainability Partner Dow, PACK EXPO renews sustainability commitment through all facets of the show.
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Cannabis
FDA, FTC Warn About Selling Copycat Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Risk assessments can capture knowledge about machine performance that is valuable for both OEMs and end-users.
Business Intelligence
Risk Assessment Standards in Packaging Machinery
Unknown
PMMI News
PMMI Foundation Awards nearly $200,000 in Academic Scholarships
Abbott, Ada
Personalized Medicine
Abbott, American Diabetes Association Collaborating on New Program
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
Schubert Tlm Cartoner With Comfort Feeder
Cartoning Machine
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas! Schubert will present its TLM cartoner with Comfort Feeder at South Upper Hall Booth #7654, plus a robot-assisted digital top-loading machine, built for the pharmaceutical industry, at Booth #6820 in the Healthcare Pavilion.
Cooling Compressors
Enhanced Robotic Case Packer
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »