Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

New Stem Cell Therapy Shows Promise for Heart Failure Patients

The transplanted cells do not trigger tumor formation, a common complication associated with stem cell therapies.

Tim Hayes
Jul 10, 2023
Prof Karl Tryggvason & Dr Lynn Yap
Prof Karl Tryggvason & Dr. Lynn Yap

According to a recent SciTechDaily article, researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School have developed a stem cell therapy for heart failure that showed great potential in preclinical trials. The therapy involves using pluripotent stem cells grown in the lab to repair damaged heart tissue and improve heart function when transplanted into a damaged heart. The innovative procedure could transform the treatment of heart failure by reducing complications such as arrhythmias and promoting the regeneration of healthy heart tissue. The study showed that transplanted stem cells were rapidly accepted by the body, resulting in the growth of new heart tissue and an increase in functional development, suggesting the protocol could be an effective and safe means for cell therapy.

The researchers believe this technology brings them closer to offering a new treatment for heart failure patients and has the potential to revolutionize regenerative cardiology by providing a reliable protocol to restore damaged heart muscles while reducing adverse side effects.

Related Stories
Teleflex
Quick Hits
FDA Recalls 250,000+ Catheters
Sutd
Quick Hits
Flexible Knee Wearable for Real-Time Joint Movement Tracking
Biomarin
Quick Hits
FDA Clears $2.9M Gene Therapy
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386176
Quick Hits
10 Most Expensive Drugs in the U.S.
Top Stories
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Cannabis
FDA, FTC Warn About Selling Copycat Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Six companies have been told to stop selling products that use similar brand names, logos, or pictures on packaging to mimic well-known snack food brands.
Risk assessments can capture knowledge about machine performance that is valuable for both OEMs and end-users.
Business Intelligence
Risk Assessment Standards in Packaging Machinery
Unknown
PMMI News
PMMI Foundation Awards nearly $200,000 in Academic Scholarships
Abbott, Ada
Personalized Medicine
Abbott, American Diabetes Association Collaborating on New Program
Surveyed packaging machinery end-users want manufacturers to improve troubleshooting capabilities, among several other recommendations.
Business Intelligence
Top Recommendations for Packaging Machinery Companies
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Schubert Tlm Cartoner With Comfort Feeder
Cartoning Machine
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas! Schubert will present its TLM cartoner with Comfort Feeder at South Upper Hall Booth #7654, plus a robot-assisted digital top-loading machine, built for the pharmaceutical industry, at Booth #6820 in the Healthcare Pavilion.
Cooling Compressors
Enhanced Robotic Case Packer
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »