10 Most Expensive Drugs in the U.S.

A recent FiercePharma article compiled a list of the priciest drugs of 2023. In the world of pharmaceuticals, some medications come with staggering price tags that can leave individuals, healthcare systems, and insurers grappling with financial challenges. This comprehensive list compiles the top 10 most expensive prescription drugs of the year, shedding light on the exorbitant costs associated with treating certain rare diseases and conditions. Here’s the list in descending order.
1. Hemgenix
Company: CSL Behring, uniQure
Disease: Hemophilia B
Cost per dose: $3.5 million
2. Skysona
Company: Bluebird Bio
Disease: Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy
Cost per dose: $3 million
3. Zynteglo
Company: Bluebird Bio
Disease: Transfusion-dependent thalassemia
Cost per dose: $2.8 million
4. Zolgensma
Company: Novartis
Disease: Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Cost per dose: $2.25 million
5. Myalept
Company: Chiesi Farmaceutici
Disease: Leptin deficiency
Cost per dose: $1.26 million
6. Zokinvy
Company: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Disease: Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies
Cost per dose: $1.07 million
7. Danyelza
Company: Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Disease: Relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma
Cost per dose: $1.01 million
8. Kimmtrak
Company: Immunocore
Disease: Uveal melanoma
Cost per dose: $975,520
9. Luxturna
Company: Spark Therapeutics
Disease: Biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease
Cost per dose: $850,000
10. Folotyn
Company: Acrotech Biopharma
Disease: Relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma
Cost per dose: $842,585