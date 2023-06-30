Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
10 Most Expensive Drugs in the U.S.

Discover the top 10 priciest drugs of 2023, including their associated diseases and jaw-dropping costs per dose.

Tim Hayes
Jun 30, 2023
A recent FiercePharma article compiled a list of the priciest drugs of 2023. In the world of pharmaceuticals, some medications come with staggering price tags that can leave individuals, healthcare systems, and insurers grappling with financial challenges. This comprehensive list compiles the top 10 most expensive prescription drugs of the year, shedding light on the exorbitant costs associated with treating certain rare diseases and conditions. Here’s the list in descending order.

1. Hemgenix

Company: CSL Behring, uniQure

Disease: Hemophilia B

Cost per dose: $3.5 million


2. Skysona

Company: Bluebird Bio

Disease: Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy

Cost per dose: $3 million


3. Zynteglo

Company: Bluebird Bio

Disease: Transfusion-dependent thalassemia

Cost per dose: $2.8 million


4. Zolgensma

Company: Novartis

Disease: Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Cost per dose: $2.25 million


5. Myalept

Company: Chiesi Farmaceutici

Disease: Leptin deficiency

Cost per dose: $1.26 million


6. Zokinvy

Company: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Disease: Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies

Cost per dose: $1.07 million


7. Danyelza

Company: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Disease: Relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma

Cost per dose: $1.01 million


8. Kimmtrak

Company: Immunocore

Disease: Uveal melanoma

Cost per dose: $975,520


9. Luxturna

Company: Spark Therapeutics

Disease: Biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease

Cost per dose: $850,000


10. Folotyn

Company: Acrotech Biopharma

Disease: Relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma

Cost per dose: $842,585

