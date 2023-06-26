Experimental Stem Cell Therapy Reduces Seizures in Epileptic Patients

According to a recent article from The Guardian, two epilepsy patients who participated in an early trial of an experimental stem cell therapy saw a significant reduction in seizures after receiving a single brain injection of lab-grown neurons. The therapy, developed by Neurona Therapeutics, aims to dampen abnormal electrical activity in the brain to control seizures.

After a year of treatment, both patients showed promising results, with one patient achieving a more than 95% reduction in seizures and the other a more than 90% reduction, along with improved cognitive function. These early findings suggest the potential of this non-destructive treatment approach as an alternative for people with epilepsy who don’t respond well to medication or aren’t great candidates for surgery.