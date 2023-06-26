New Tool: ProSource
Experimental Stem Cell Therapy Reduces Seizures in Epileptic Patients

The approach involves injecting inhibitory neurons from human embryonic stem cells into the focal point of the patients' seizures.

Tim Hayes
Jun 26, 2023
According to a recent article from The Guardian, two epilepsy patients who participated in an early trial of an experimental stem cell therapy saw a significant reduction in seizures after receiving a single brain injection of lab-grown neurons. The therapy, developed by Neurona Therapeutics, aims to dampen abnormal electrical activity in the brain to control seizures. 

After a year of treatment, both patients showed promising results, with one patient achieving a more than 95% reduction in seizures and the other a more than 90% reduction, along with improved cognitive function. These early findings suggest the potential of this non-destructive treatment approach as an alternative for people with epilepsy who don’t respond well to medication or aren’t great candidates for surgery.

