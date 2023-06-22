FDA Advisors Doubt Seasonal COVID Vax Updates

According to a recent CNBC article, FDA advisors are casting doubts on the idea of regularly updating COVID-19 vaccines, similar to the way flu shots are updated each year. They're not sure if COVID-19 behaves seasonally like the flu, and are hesitant to recommend periodic updates. The advisors voted in favor of new shots targeting the omicron XBB variants for the upcoming fall season, but wanted the wording about regular updates removed from the question.

Some experts think it's a good idea to switch to annual COVID-19 shots, as they believe it would make it easier for people to incorporate COVID-19 vaccination into their routine healthcare. Those against it worry that labeling it like the flu could confuse the public about when and how often to get vaccinated. While future updates to COVID-19 vaccines are likely, the current formulation may not be the final one.