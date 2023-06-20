FDA Clears Bionic Pancreas

Good news for folks with type 1 diabetes! According to a recent Medgadget article, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, a device developed by Beta Bionics with the help of researchers from Boston University, just received FDA clearance and is now available for commercial use. This system works alongside a Bluetooth glucose monitor and delivers personalized insulin doses every five minutes. It's like having your own mini pancreas that calculates the right amount of insulin based on your glucose levels and previous insulin reactions.

The iLet Bionic Pancreas was born out of personal experience. One of the researchers behind it took care of his son with type 1 diabetes and got inspired to find a solution for those nerve-wracking nights. But with this device, you can finally rest easier, literally. Just enter your weight, pop it in your pocket or clip it to your strap or belt, and let the device take it from there. FDA clearance was likely helped by a study showing it outperformed the standard care for maintaining optimal blood glucose levels.