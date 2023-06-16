Abiomed Recalls Impella Heart Pumps Due to Safety Concerns

According to a recent Fierce Biotech article, medical device manufacturer Abiomed has issued a recall for several hundred units of its Impella heart pumps due to nearly 200 complaints. The FDA has classified the recall as Class I, indicating a high risk of injury or death. The affected devices are part of the Impella 5.5 model, used to support cardiac function in patients with specific heart conditions. The recall was prompted by reports of purge fluid leakage, potentially leading to pump malfunction and worsening of patients' heart conditions.

If purge fluid leakage occurs and cannot be promptly resolved, it could lead to persistently low purge pressure and flow, potentially causing the pump to stop working. This malfunction could worsen the already critical heart condition of the patient. Abiomed has received 179 complaints and three reported injuries related to the issue, but no patient deaths have been reported.