Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

Abiomed Recalls Impella Heart Pumps Due to Safety Concerns

Nearly 200 complaints prompted a Class I recall of the 5.5 model heart pumps.

Tim Hayes
Jun 16, 2023
Screenshot 2023 06 10 At 10 24 47 Am
Abiomed

According to a recent Fierce Biotech article, medical device manufacturer Abiomed has issued a recall for several hundred units of its Impella heart pumps due to nearly 200 complaints. The FDA has classified the recall as Class I, indicating a high risk of injury or death. The affected devices are part of the Impella 5.5 model, used to support cardiac function in patients with specific heart conditions. The recall was prompted by reports of purge fluid leakage, potentially leading to pump malfunction and worsening of patients' heart conditions. 

If purge fluid leakage occurs and cannot be promptly resolved, it could lead to persistently low purge pressure and flow, potentially causing the pump to stop working. This malfunction could worsen the already critical heart condition of the patient. Abiomed has received 179 complaints and three reported injuries related to the issue, but no patient deaths have been reported.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 20 Pm
Quick Hits
Why Hasn’t the FDA Updated COVID Vaccine Labeling?
Ucsd
Quick Hits
This Wearable Uses Ultrasound for Deep Tissue Monitoring
Getty Images
Quick Hits
FDA Looks to China to Address Cancer Drug Shortage
Krystal
Quick Hits
FDA Clears Topical Treatment for ‘Butterfly Children’
Top Stories
Hda 2023 Diana Awards
Traceability/Serialization
HDA Honors Pharmaceutical, Consumer Product Manufacturers
HDA presented its DIANA Awards at the 2023 HDA Business and Leadership Conference, where Mike Kaufmann, former CEO of Cardinal Health, also received the 2023 Nexus Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Bristol Myers Squibb Cell Therapy
Pharmaceutical
FDA Approves New Bristol Myers Squibb CAR T Manufacturing Facility
Untitled
PMMI News
PMMI’s Latest Whitepaper Explores Impact of Global and Local Standards
Epg Nodates
PMMI News
Largest, Most Comprehensive EXPO PACK Guadalajara Opens Today
Photo courtesy of Christopher Payne
Package Design
Corning, SGD Pharma to Open New Glass Tubing Facility in India
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
Wls Height Adjustable Labeling
Height-Adjustable Labeling Option
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #3225! WLS will debut a height-adjustable labeling option for its VR-72 labeler that automatically adjusts the height of the conveyor, and thus the containers, to effectively change the label height.
On-body Delivery System
Die-cutting Monitor
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »