New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

This Wearable Uses Ultrasound for Deep Tissue Monitoring

The unique device reduces noise associated with movement allowing the user to go about their normal daily activities.

Tim Hayes
Jun 14, 2023
Ucsd
UCSD

According to a recent Medgadget article, a team of researchers from the UCSD has created a wearable ultrasound system that monitors deep tissues up to 6.5” deep in the body. This innovative system uses a machine learning algorithm that combats the issue of movement-induced noise, ensuring accurate and reliable readings while the wearer performs normal activities. What sets this technology apart is its ability to adapt and learn individually for each user, optimizing the monitoring process.

With deep tissue functionality and a battery life of up to twelve hours, this wearable ultrasound device has the potential to monitor a wide range of essential physiological parameters, including cardiac output, blood pressure, and heart rate. The advent of ultrasound-enabled wearables has been significant in the field, offering compact, portable, and wearable alternatives to the traditional bulky and stationary ultrasound equipment. 

Related Stories
Getty Images
Quick Hits
FDA Looks to China to Address Cancer Drug Shortage
Krystal
Quick Hits
FDA Clears Topical Treatment for ‘Butterfly Children’
Digital Health Lab : Uc San Diego
Quick Hits
This Smartphone Attachment Monitors Blood Pressure
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 27 Pm
Quick Hits
Medicare to Cover FDA-Approved Alzheimer's Drugs
Top Stories
Untitled
PMMI News
PMMI’s Latest Whitepaper Explores Impact of Global and Local Standards
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 provides education, resources for packaging and processing professionals.
Epg Nodates
PMMI News
Largest, Most Comprehensive EXPO PACK Guadalajara Opens Today
Photo courtesy of Christopher Payne
Package Design
Corning, SGD Pharma to Open New Glass Tubing Facility in India
Of 129 packaging and processing industry survey respondents, 70.5% say cost is their top focus in operations.
Business Intelligence
Priorities in Packaging and Processing Operations Include Cost, Quality
Img 4535
Events
Live from GS1 Connect: J&J Beating 2027 Sunrise on UDI
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
Stevanato Group Vertiva
On-body Delivery System
The Stevanato Group Vertiva™ on-body delivery system can be used for a range of injectable therapies and large delivery volumes (up to 10mL).
Die-cutting Monitor
Data Acquisition and Transmission Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »