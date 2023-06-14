This Wearable Uses Ultrasound for Deep Tissue Monitoring

According to a recent Medgadget article, a team of researchers from the UCSD has created a wearable ultrasound system that monitors deep tissues up to 6.5” deep in the body. This innovative system uses a machine learning algorithm that combats the issue of movement-induced noise, ensuring accurate and reliable readings while the wearer performs normal activities. What sets this technology apart is its ability to adapt and learn individually for each user, optimizing the monitoring process.

With deep tissue functionality and a battery life of up to twelve hours, this wearable ultrasound device has the potential to monitor a wide range of essential physiological parameters, including cardiac output, blood pressure, and heart rate. The advent of ultrasound-enabled wearables has been significant in the field, offering compact, portable, and wearable alternatives to the traditional bulky and stationary ultrasound equipment.