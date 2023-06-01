New Tool: ProSource
FDA to Allow Neuralink Human Trials

Neuralink's brain chip technology involves a computer chip with electrodes that is sewn into the surface of the brain.

Tim Hayes
Jun 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Getty Images

 According to a recent Washington Post article, Elon Musk's Neuralink has received FDA approval for its first human clinical trial. Neuralink aims to develop brain-implant technology that decodes brain activity and connects it to computers. The approval marks a huge milestone for the company, which has previously conducted research only in animals, and to some scrutiny. Neuralink's goal is to not only restore human function but also enhance it. The timeline for clinical trials and the success of the technology remains to be seen since the devices will undergo scrutiny for safety, reliability, and ethical considerations.

