FDA to Allow Neuralink Human Trials

According to a recent Washington Post article, Elon Musk's Neuralink has received FDA approval for its first human clinical trial. Neuralink aims to develop brain-implant technology that decodes brain activity and connects it to computers. The approval marks a huge milestone for the company, which has previously conducted research only in animals, and to some scrutiny. Neuralink's goal is to not only restore human function but also enhance it. The timeline for clinical trials and the success of the technology remains to be seen since the devices will undergo scrutiny for safety, reliability, and ethical considerations.