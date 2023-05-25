DuPont to Acquire Spectrum Plastics

According to a recent Medical Device Network article, DuPont has agreed to acquire Spectrum Plastics Group, a specialty medical devices manufacturer, from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion. Spectrum serves major medical device OEMs in various markets including electrophysiology, structural heart, surgical robotics, and cardiovascular applications. The acquisition will complement DuPont's existing product portfolio in biopharma and pharma processing, medical devices, and packaging. It will strengthen DuPont's position in the medical market and is expected to contribute about 10% to the company's overall revenue. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year.