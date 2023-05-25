New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

DuPont to Acquire Spectrum Plastics

The strategic purchase will strengthen DuPont’s influence in the medical market with advanced manufacturing.

Tim Hayes
May 25, 2023
Am Collage
Spectrum Plastics Group

According to a recent Medical Device Network article, DuPont has agreed to acquire Spectrum Plastics Group, a specialty medical devices manufacturer, from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion. Spectrum serves major medical device OEMs in various markets including electrophysiology, structural heart, surgical robotics, and cardiovascular applications. The acquisition will complement DuPont's existing product portfolio in biopharma and pharma processing, medical devices, and packaging. It will strengthen DuPont's position in the medical market and is expected to contribute about 10% to the company's overall revenue. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Related Stories
Implanted Ultrasound
Quick Hits
Ultrasound Implant Boosts Brain Cancer Treatment
Mit Smart Sutures 01 Press 0
Quick Hits
Smart Sutures Sense Inflammation and Deliver Drugs
Gene J Puskar:ap
Quick Hits
CVS to Close Clinical Trial Program
Electroceutical
Quick Hits
‘Electroceutical’ Pill Increases Appetite, Reduces Nausea
Top Stories
Grippers mounted on the shuttles/carriers are individually and wirelessly controlled without cabling by CoreTigo IO-Link Wireless technology, allowing the grippers on each carrier to perform tasks on the products themselves. Automatic changeover can be done on the go as well, enabling flexibilty.
Automation/Robotics
Adaptive Packaging Machine’s Multi-Carrier Track Gets Wireless Boost
The devices on the shuttles/carriers on this linear track system are wirelessly controlled by CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless tech, allowing grippers on these carriers to perform tasks on product while moving through the equipment.
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Issues Pediatric Drug Development Draft Guidance
Juno Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceutical
Juno Pharmaceuticals Acquires Omega Laboratories
Bio Merieux Molecular Innovation Center
Cannabis
bioMérieux to Open New Molecular Innovation Center
The Packaging Recycling Summit takes place November 6-8, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
PMMI News
The Packaging Recycling Summit will be held Nov. 6-8, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Schott Pharma Prefillable Polymer Syringe
Prefillable Polymer Syringes
Schott Pharma prefillable polymer syringes are used for drug applications that need to be stored and transported on dry ice at temperatures approaching -100°C.
Pouch Seal Inspection System
Tamper-proof Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »