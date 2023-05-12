New Tool: ProSource
Roche Recalls Half a Million At-Home COVID Tests

The affected tests were manufactured in Switzerland and distributed in the U.S. between January and May 2021.

Tim Hayes
May 12, 2023
Roche
Roche

According to a recent  CBS News article, the FDA has issued a recall of certain COVID-19 rapid antigen tests due to concerns about potential contamination with bacteria. The recall affects a specific lot of Roche's COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test, which uses a portable analyzer to provide results in 15 minutes. The FDA stated that the affected lot may produce false results due to the presence of a bacteria that can cause serious infections. The recall is being conducted on a voluntary basis by the manufacturer, and the FDA has recommended that healthcare providers and patients stop using the affected tests and return them for replacement. The recall does not affect other COVID-19 tests produced by Roche.

Top Stories
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Taking Steps to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials
The agency’s newest draft guidance supports the use of DCTs for drugs, biologics, and devices, where some or all the trial-related activities occur at locations other than traditional clinical trial sites.
63% of surveyed executives say their company has not yet looked into the impact of EPR legislation in its packaging.
Business Intelligence
Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation Emerging in U.S.
23049792 def l 1
PMMI news
Live from interpack: PMMI Addresses Insights on Packaging Automation
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
PMMI news
PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America
Screenshot 2023 05 03 At 4 18 02 Pm
Medical device/Packaging
SterileAware Shines Light on HAIs, Sterile Packaging Pros
