Roche Recalls Half a Million At-Home COVID Tests

According to a recent CBS News article, the FDA has issued a recall of certain COVID-19 rapid antigen tests due to concerns about potential contamination with bacteria. The recall affects a specific lot of Roche's COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test, which uses a portable analyzer to provide results in 15 minutes. The FDA stated that the affected lot may produce false results due to the presence of a bacteria that can cause serious infections. The recall is being conducted on a voluntary basis by the manufacturer, and the FDA has recommended that healthcare providers and patients stop using the affected tests and return them for replacement. The recall does not affect other COVID-19 tests produced by Roche.