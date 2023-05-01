New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Smartphone App Diagnoses Prediabetes

The system doesn’t require a battery, but rather harnesses solar power from the smartphone flash.

Tim Hayes
May 1, 2023
University Of Washington
University of Washington

According to a recent Medgadget article, a team of researchers from the University of Washington has developed a smartphone app that can diagnose prediabetes. The app, called "PreDx", analyzes a person's blood sugar levels through a finger prick test and uses machine learning algorithms to predict whether they are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The app can be used with any smartphone and doesn't require any additional hardware.

The team hopes that the app will make it easier and more accessible for people to get screened for prediabetes and prevent the development of type 2 diabetes. The app is currently in the testing phase, with clinical trials planned to evaluate its accuracy and usability. If successful, the app could be a game-changer for diabetes prevention and management. A video with more information can be seen here.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm
Quick Hits
A Universal Flu Vaccine Is Right Around the Corner
Houston Methodist
Quick Hits
Microdevice Shrinks Pancreatic Cancer Tumors
Goggles
Quick Hits
FDA Approves First Drug for Advanced Macular Degeneration
Mit News
Quick Hits
Nanoparticles Deliver mRNA Therapy to Treat Lung Disease
Top Stories
Increasing interest in PCR materials aligns with state mandates and voluntary company goals.
Sustainability
PCR Content Popularity Gains on the Horizon
Demand for PCR content in packaging far exceeds available supply, but emerging technologies could help increase production.
Image: Ryan Allen from Second Bay Studios
Adherence/Delivery
MIT Creates Vaccine Printer
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode #114[92]
Sustainability
unPACKed podcast: MRFs & Flexible Packaging Need to Coexist
Pmmi
PMMI news
PMMI Announces Addition of 47 Companies to Its Membership
23 Packaging Compass
PMMI news
PMMI and AMERIPEN Release Collaborative Study: 2023 Packaging Compass
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Keystone Vial Syringe
Secondary Packaging
Keystone Folding Box customizable secondary packaging solutions can be used for a range of injectable pharma products.
CIJ Printer
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »