New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Microdevice Shrinks Pancreatic Cancer Tumors

The tiny nanofluidic device slowly releases a constant and targeted low-concentration of drugs to the tumor site.

Tim Hayes
Apr 27, 2023
Houston Methodist
Houston Methodist

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms, with a five-year survival rate of just 10%. Current treatments for the disease are often ineffective, and there is a great need for new, more effective treatments. A recent Interesting Engineering article discussed a microdevice developed by the researchers at Houston Methodist Academic Institute that could provide a promising new approach to treating pancreatic cancer.

The nanofluidic drug-eluting seed (NDES) allows for the targeted delivery of CD40 monoclonal antibodies to the tumor, which can help to avoid toxic side effects and improve the effectiveness. The sustained release of the immunotherapy drugs over a long period of time ensures that the tumor is continuously exposed to the drugs. While further research is needed to determine if the device would be safe and effective for humans, the results from the animal tests have been promising.

Related Stories
Goggles
Quick Hits
FDA Approves First Drug for Advanced Macular Degeneration
Mit News
Quick Hits
Nanoparticles Deliver mRNA Therapy to Treat Lung Disease
Unsplash
Quick Hits
Surgeons Use Brain Simulations to Identify Seizure Origins
Reuters Peter Nicholls
Quick Hits
Engineered Bacteria Fights Cancer
Top Stories
Pmmi
PMMI news
PMMI Announces Addition of 47 Companies to Its Membership
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, added 47 new companies to its membership following its Spring Board of Directors Meeting.
White Eclipse UV-Blocking Packaging from PAXXUS.
Package design
7 Healthcare Packages Win FPA Awards
23 Packaging Compass
PMMI news
PMMI and AMERIPEN Release Collaborative Study: 2023 Packaging Compass
Meridian Bridgeton, Mo , Facility
Pharmaceutical
Meridian Medical Technologies Planning $100+ Million Expansion
Packaging Robotics Live & Local is launching a series of four regional events this fall.
PMMI news
Packaging Robotics Live & Local Launches September 27, 2023 in Orange County, Calif.
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Keystone Vial Syringe
Secondary Packaging
Keystone Folding Box customizable secondary packaging solutions can be used for a range of injectable pharma products.
CIJ Printer
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »