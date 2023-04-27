Microdevice Shrinks Pancreatic Cancer Tumors

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms, with a five-year survival rate of just 10%. Current treatments for the disease are often ineffective, and there is a great need for new, more effective treatments. A recent Interesting Engineering article discussed a microdevice developed by the researchers at Houston Methodist Academic Institute that could provide a promising new approach to treating pancreatic cancer.

The nanofluidic drug-eluting seed (NDES) allows for the targeted delivery of CD40 monoclonal antibodies to the tumor, which can help to avoid toxic side effects and improve the effectiveness. The sustained release of the immunotherapy drugs over a long period of time ensures that the tumor is continuously exposed to the drugs. While further research is needed to determine if the device would be safe and effective for humans, the results from the animal tests have been promising.