New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Opioids are Getting New Safety Warning Labeling

New opioid painkiller labels will warn of addiction, overdose, and provide disposal and naloxone information.

Tim Hayes
Apr 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 13 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent MEDPAGE TODAY article, the FDA announced it will require new labels on opioid painkillers that warn about the risks of addiction, abuse, and overdose. The labels will also include information about the safe disposal of unused medication and the availability of naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The new labeling requirements are part of the FDA's ongoing efforts to address the opioid epidemic in the United States.

The FDA's decision comes in response to a citizen petition filed by a group of healthcare providers and advocacy organizations who argued that the current labeling on opioids does not adequately warn about the risks of addiction and overdose. The new labels are expected to be finalized in the coming months and will apply to all immediate-release opioid painkillers, which are the most commonly prescribed form of the drugs. The FDA has also indicated that it is considering similar labeling requirements for extended-release opioid painkillers.

Related Stories
Pexels Pixabay 86722
Quick Hits
This Cellulose Nanocrystal Material Repels Mosquitoes
Pexels Daniel Reche 1556652
Quick Hits
The Ethics of Artificial Wombs and Reproductive Health
University Of Oxford
Quick Hits
World's First Malaria Vaccine to be Piloted in Africa
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 27 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Comm’r: Misinformation is Lowering US Life Expectancy
Top Stories
Kimberly Rightcycle Infographic 02 01 Copy 2
Sustainability
Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Expands RightCycle™ Programme
With expansion into the Netherlands and Switzerland, the RightCycle Programme is now available in 11 countries across Europe and North America.
1 W Ill Perform Serena Pm
Package design
Serena Williams-Founded Recovery Line Delivers Daily Relief with Packaging
Alcami selected a line with isolator technology from Syntegon, which effectively separates production areas and personnel, contributing to the highest hygiene and safety standards.
News
Alcami Doubles Site’s Sterile Vial Production With New Line
EXPO PACK Guadalajara returns June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI news
Mexican Packaging Industry Shows Continued Growth
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Requiring Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Keystone Vial Syringe
Secondary Packaging
Keystone Folding Box customizable secondary packaging solutions can be used for a range of injectable pharma products.
CIJ Printer
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »