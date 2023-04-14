FDA Comm’r: Misinformation is Lowering US Life Expectancy

According to a recent Forbes article, FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, has stated that the spread of misinformation is linked to lower life expectancy in the United States. She made the comments in a recent interview, noting that people who believe in conspiracy theories or misinformation regarding vaccines, medical treatments, and other health-related issues are less likely to seek medical care or follow medical advice. This can lead to more severe health outcomes and lower life expectancy overall.

Dr. Woodcock emphasized the importance of reliable information in healthcare decision-making, particularly in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She urged people to seek out information from reputable sources such as healthcare professionals, public health agencies, and scientific organizations, rather than relying on rumors or unverified claims. By doing so, folks can make better-informed decisions about their health, which will lead to higher life expectancy in the U.S.