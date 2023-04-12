Hybrid Robot Captures Single Cells

According to a recent New Atlas article, researchers from the University of Toronto have developed a new hybrid robot capable of identifying and capturing individual cells. The robot is composed of two main parts: a magnetic screw-shaped end and a squishy elastomer micro-body. The magnetic end can move the robot towards a specific cell, while the squishy body ensures the robot remains in contact with the cell.

The robot can capture single cells by twisting its magnetic end, trapping the cell against the squishy body. This technique is useful for studying individual cells as it can be difficult to isolate them without damaging them. The researchers hope that the robot will be useful for a range of applications, including drug discovery, genetic analysis and personalized medicine.