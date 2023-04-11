New Tool: ProSource
Heart Disease and Cancer Vaccines by 2030?

Researchers believe 15 years of vaccine progress was achieved in 12-18 months due to the success of the COVID vaccine.

Tim Hayes
Apr 11, 2023
Getty Images

According to a recent article from The Guardian, mRNA vaccine technology has shown promising results in trials against cancer and heart disease. Researchers are optimistic that mRNA vaccines could be ready for public use by the end of the decade. The mRNA technology has already been successfully used in COVID-19 vaccines. The mRNA vaccines have the potential to be more effective than traditional vaccines because they can be tailored to an individual’s genetic makeup. This could lead to more personalized treatment and prevention of diseases. However, the vaccines are still in the early stages of development and more research is needed to confirm their effectiveness and safety.

