New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

FDA Withdraws Pre-Term Birth Drug

Roughly 1 in 10 infants born in the U.S. are preterm, placing both the baby and mother at higher risk of death or disability.

Tim Hayes
Apr 10, 2023
221019 Makena Mn 1000 D9738f Df7de5

According to a recent CNN article, the FDA has withdrawn its approval of Makena, a drug approved over a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, which had been the only medication approved for the condition. The FDA says the drug isn’t effective, and its benefits don’t outweigh the risks. The drug disproportionately affects Black women, for whom the rate of preterm birth is about 50% higher than for White or Hispanic women. Preterm birth has also been a growing problem in the US, with the rate rising from 10.1% in 2020 to 10.5% in 2021.

Before Makena, there were no reliable medication options for patients suffering from preterm birth, so it went through the FDA’s accelerated approval process. That process is used when there’s no reliable treatment for a condition, and a drug shows promise in clinical trials. One condition of accelerated approval is that, even after the drug hits the market, the company must continue to test it in people to ensure it works. In the years since Makena was approved, drugmaker Covis says, about 350,000 women have been treated with it. But a large 2019 study failed to show that it actually prevented preterm birth.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 13 Pm
Quick Hits
San Jose Police Union Exec Busted for Fentanyl Smuggling
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 46 49 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA’s New Cybersecurity Guidelines for Med Devices
Fussenegger Lab : Eth Zurich
Quick Hits
Blood Sugar Could Power Medical Implants
Joseph Kreitz
Quick Hits
Bacterial Nanosyringe Shows Potential for Gene Therapy Delivery
Top Stories
Alcami selected a line with isolator technology from Syntegon, which effectively separates production areas and personnel, contributing to the highest hygiene and safety standards.
News
Alcami Doubles Site’s Sterile Vial Production With New Line
CDMO Alcami increases vial filling flexibility and scale with an integrated line concept from Syntegon that accommodates liquid filling and lyophilization technology.
EXPO PACK Guadalajara returns June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI news
Mexican Packaging Industry Shows Continued Growth
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Requiring Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics
From Left: PDA Annual Meeting co-chair Amanda McFarland, MS; Julia Jenkins; and Kelly Baker.
Regulatory
Rare Disease Patient and Advocate Talk Actions You Can Take
Registration is now open for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 Registration Open
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Korsch Xl 400 4 Tablet Press
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
The XL 4004 tablet press adds an integrated electrical cabinet, torque drive, and enhanced HMI design to the XL 400 platform, with models for dedicated single-layer and advanced multi-layer flexibility.
Mettler Toledo to Showcase Inspection Systems at Interphex 2023
Jones Healthcare Set to Help Nutraceutical Brands Meet New Canadian Regulations
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »