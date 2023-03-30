FDA Clears Brain Modulation Device for PTSD

According to a recent article from The Times of Israel, the FDA has approved a brain stimulation device that treats PTSD. The device is called BrainsWay Deep TMS, and it was developed by Israeli company BrainsWay. It uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with PTSD.

The device is non-invasive and is intended to be used in combination with traditional forms of PTSD treatment, such as therapy and medication. Clinical trials showed that the device can significantly reduce symptoms of PTSD, including anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The FDA's approval is considered a major breakthrough in the treatment of PTSD, which affects millions of people worldwide.