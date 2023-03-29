Are Saliva Tests the Future of Cancer Screening?

A recent Smithsonian article discussed the concept of using saliva for cancer detection. Researchers are exploring the use of saliva to identify biomarkers, molecules that indicate the presence of cancer. Saliva-based tests have the advantage of being non-invasive, easy to administer, and can be performed in a clinical setting or even in the comfort of your own home. They also have the potential of detecting a range of cancers, including oral, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancer.

The article also discussed the potential of saliva-based tests for monitoring cancer treatment and detecting cancer recurrence. Saliva-based tests could help to identify treatment response and guide therapy decisions, as well as detect cancer recurrence earlier than current methods. Researchers are optimistic about the future of saliva-based tests in improving cancer diagnosis and treatment.