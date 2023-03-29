New Tool: ProSource
Are Saliva Tests the Future of Cancer Screening?

Each day, our salivary glands produce 500 to 1,500 mL of saliva to aid digestion and preserve oral health.

Tim Hayes
Mar 29, 2023
Lab Virus
Getty Images

A recent Smithsonian article discussed the concept of using saliva for cancer detection. Researchers are exploring the use of saliva to identify biomarkers, molecules that indicate the presence of cancer. Saliva-based tests have the advantage of being non-invasive, easy to administer, and can be performed in a clinical setting or even in the comfort of your own home. They also have the potential of detecting a range of cancers, including oral, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancer.

The article also discussed the potential of saliva-based tests for monitoring cancer treatment and detecting cancer recurrence. Saliva-based tests could help to identify treatment response and guide therapy decisions, as well as detect cancer recurrence earlier than current methods. Researchers are optimistic about the future of saliva-based tests in improving cancer diagnosis and treatment.

