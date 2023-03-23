Neuro-Chips for Managing Brain Disorders

A recent SciTechDaily article discussed a neuro-chip developed by researchers at EPFL that can be implanted in the brain to help manage brain disorders. NeuralTree works by detecting abnormal brain activity and then delivering electrical signals to suppress the symptoms. The chip is designed to be flexible, which allows it to conform to the shape of the brain, and can be controlled remotely via a wireless device. The team believes the technology has the potential to treat a variety of brain disorders, including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and chronic pain, to name a few. However, more research is needed before the neuro-chip can be used in humans.