New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Study Suggests How Psychedelics Treat Depression

A new study suggests that psychedelic drugs may be able to access receptors that antidepressants can’t.

Tim Hayes
Mar 15, 2023
Mushroom Fungi Fungus Many 53494
Pixabay

A recent Live Science article suggests that psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin could help treat depression by "invading" brain cells. Researchers found that the unique chemical structure of these substances allows them to infiltrate the membranes of brain cells and affect the activity of certain genes. The phenomenon, called "molecular mimicry," is thought to be the key to the therapeutic effects of these drugs.

The researchers believe that this molecular mimicry could explain why psychedelics have shown promise in treating depression and other mental health disorders. Specifically, they found that the drugs appeared to activate a type of receptor in the brain called the sigma-1 receptor, which is known to play a role in mood regulation. By activating this receptor, the drugs may be able to stimulate the growth of new brain cells and promote the formation of new neural connections, which could help alleviate symptoms of depression.

Though the findings are still preliminary, the researchers say that understanding how psychedelics work at the molecular level could help pave the way for the development of more effective treatments for depression and other conditions.

Related Stories
Lab Virus
Quick Hits
Third Person Cured of HIV
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 36 Pm
Quick Hits
New Drug Fights All Primary Bone Cancers
Texas Heart Institute
Quick Hits
Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Heart Failure Patients
Goggles
Quick Hits
Sterility Issues Cause Glaucoma Medication Recall
Top Stories
Emerging Brands Alliance With Tag 4c
PMMI news
Emerging Brands Alliance Announces 2023 Grant Program
The Emerging Brands Alliance will award one $50,000 Emerging Brands Grant on September 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Supply Chain Contact
Traceability/Serialization
The Simple Email Issue Holding Up DSCSA-Implementation Activity
Ambient Gettyimages 171271581 Smaller
Traceability/Serialization
Confusion Persists Surrounding Suspect and Illegitimate Product
Alzoo
Package design
Gallery: Personal Care Packaging at Natural Products Expo West 2023
R r Donnelley Survey
Adherence/Delivery
RRD Survey Finds At-Home Diagnostic Test Kits in High Demand
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Sobel Imaging Label Inspection System
Label Inspection System
The Sobel Imaging Systems complete label inspection solution includes a contact image sensor that integrates lens, light, and image acquisition into a single small head.
Phase Change Material
Low-profile Conveyor
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »