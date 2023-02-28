FDA Recalls Contaminated Eye Drops

Last week, the FDA warned against the use of Delsym Pharma's artificial eye lubricant EZCare Ophthalmic Solution. According to a recent CBS News article, the product has been recalled, as it may be contaminated with bacteria that could lead to serious eye infections. The FDA received numerous reports of patients with eye infections after using the product. The agency recommends that customers stop using the product immediately and return it to Delsym Pharma for a full refund.

The product was distributed nationwide and is available in stores and online. The FDA also recommends that customers who have used the product and have symptoms of an eye infection, such as redness, swelling, or discharge, seek medical attention immediately. The FDA is working with Delsym Pharma to investigate the cause of the contamination and ensure that proper steps are taken to prevent a repeat situation.