FDA Says Drugs May be Hidden in Sex Supplements

According to a recent MedWatch Safety article, The Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers against purchasing or using the product PrimeZen Black 6000, which is marketed as a sexual enhancement product and sold on various websites and retail stores. Laboratory analysis by the FDA confirmed that the product contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in the prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, and can interact with nitrates in prescription drugs, leading to dangerously low blood pressure levels.

The FDA advises people to report any adverse events or side effects to their MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program, and warns consumers to exercise caution before purchasing any product marketed as a dietary supplement, especially those promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, or bodybuilding.