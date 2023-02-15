New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Modified T Cells Offer New Way to Fight Pancreatic Cancer

A new T cell-based immunotherapy uses a powerful anti-cancer cytokine that produces minimal side effects.

Tim Hayes
Feb 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 45 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent SciTechDaily article, researchers at the University of California San Francisco have developed a T cell-based immunotherapy that specifically targets cancer cells and produces anti-cancer cytokines. The cells deliver IL-2, an inflammatory molecule produced by the immune system that has powerful anti-cancer effects, supercharging T cells to eliminate cancer cells. 

Systemic administration of IL-2 has been limited due to the severe side effects it can cause. The researchers programmed tumor-infiltrating T cells to make their own IL-2 when they encountered cancer cells, allowing the cytokine to be contained within the cancer and preventing side effects. The researchers tested the therapy on melanoma and pancreatic cancer in mice and found that it effectively eliminated the tumors. Lead author Greg Allen hopes to begin clinical trials in 2024.

Related Stories
Getty
Quick Hits
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Sees Promising Trial Results
Ucsd
Quick Hits
Wearable Patch for Cardiac Imaging
Goggles
Quick Hits
FDA Warns Against Eye Drop Linked to Blindness and a Death
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 24 Pm
Quick Hits
ISMP Adds Mixed Case Letters to Its List of Drug Names
Top Stories
Screen Shot 2023 02 14 At 11 45 14 Am
PMMI news
Introducing PPWLN Learning Circles
Join the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network on March 21 for a learning circle on business acumen.
'From a healthcare perspective, the focus is on a package’s end-of-life improvement, particularly for applications that are used in a clinical setting like a hospital,' says Plastic Ingenuity's Zach Muscato.(Photo credit: Plastic Ingenuity)
Sustainability
Q&A: Thermoformer Talks Basics of Sustainability in Healthcare Packaging, PCR
Abbott Logo, High Res
News
Abbott to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Crb 0171
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 On Track to Be Largest Show in Its History
Sencorp 1
Medical device/Packaging
How to Use Vision Systems to Prevent Pouch Sealing Errors
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Eagle Lp Image 2
Small-batch Blister Machine
MHI’s Eagle-LP blister machine is suitable for R&D efforts, clinical trials, and small-scale startup production.
Mobile-based App
Cannabis Tins
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »