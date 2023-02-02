New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

This Injection Could De-Age Your Heart 10 Years

Injecting “super-ager” genes into failing heart cells can regenerate them and restore their function to ten years prior.

Tim Hayes
Feb 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 50 22 Pm
Getty Images

Most deaging injections focus on cosmetic signs of aging, but what about the vital organs that keep us alive in the first place? According to a recent Telegraph article, researchers at the Bristol Heart Institute are looking to inject hearts to make them function like they were 10 years younger. Certain people carry a variant of the BP1FB4 gene that makes them live longer with fewer heart problems. The Bristol scientists extracted those genes, and inserted them into a benign virus and injected them into elderly mice. They interestingly found that the shot rewound the heart’s biological clock the equivalent of 10 human years. 

On top of that, when presented to damaged elderly human heart cells in a lab setting, the gene triggered construction of new blood vessels and restored lost function. The team is now working to see if giving the protein rather than the gene will produce the same results. While the concept is still new and in development, it could lead to a new way to treat heart failure or even prevent it in the first place.

Related Stories
Img 2091
Quick Hits
Artificial Organs Explained
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 20 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Aims to Treat COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Like the Flu
Bio N Tech
Quick Hits
BioNTech is Sending Modular COVID-19 Vax Factories to Rwanda
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Changes in Speech Could Help Diagnose Alzheimer’s
Top Stories
The sterile filling line delivered to BSM. (Image: Steriline)
Aseptic/Isolators/RABS
CDMO Adds Sterile Fill/Finish Line for Vials, Syringes, and More
Berkshire Sterile Mfg. chose Steriline to work with several suppliers to integrate an automated, isolator-based sterile filling line with lyophilization capability. The line processes multiple container types/sizes for pharma and biotech products.
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Cannabis
FDA Issues Final Guidance on Human Drugs Containing Cannabis
U.K.-based skincare company Proverb explored all material options before deciding on HDPE for its reusable deodorant case.
Sustainability
Personal Care Startup Selects Plastic for Reusable Deodorant Case
Photo Courtesy of Eli Lilly
News
Lilly Investing $450M at North Carolina Manufacturing Site
Says Myro CEO Greg Laptevsky, 'A lot of people are referencing a ‘magic moment’ of turning tap water into body wash—all waste-free.”
Sustainability
Myro’s Body Wash Concentrate Creates a ‘Magic Moment’
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Eagle Lp Image 2
Small-batch Blister Machine
MHI’s Eagle-LP blister machine is suitable for R&D efforts, clinical trials, and small-scale startup production.
Mobile-based App
Cannabis Tins
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »