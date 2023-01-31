FDA Aims to Treat COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Like the Flu

A recent CNN Health article discussed the FDA’s agenda to simplify how COVID-19 vaccines are handled moving forward. According to documents released January 22nd, it seems the process will evolve to look like how the flu vaccine is treated. The Agency plans to evaluate circulating strains at least annually and determine in June which ones are to be targeted for fall. They also noted that the majority of people will likely only need one dose of the most up-to-date shot, regardless of vaccine history. However, certain segments of the very young and elderly populations may be advised to receive two doses.