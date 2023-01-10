New Tool: ProSource
This POC Biosensor Detects Oral Cancer

The point-of-care biosensor gives rapid results and is ideal for low resource and remote regions where conventional tests aren’t available.

Tim Hayes
Jan 10, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 06 At 8 53 29 Am
University of Florida

Early detection of oral cancer is key for survival. It has been reported that localized oral cancers 2 cm or less in size can be treated easily with a five-year survival rate of over 90%. However, early detection requires accessibility to accurate diagnostics. According to a recent Medgadget article, University of Florida scientists have developed a point-of-care biosensor for the rapid detection of oral cancer. The testing device employs strips similar to those used in blood glucose tests to identify CIP2A, a protein biomarker that indicates the presence of oral cancer. 

Test administrators extract a liquid sample and place it on the end of the test strip where it runs down channels containing antibody-covered electrodes that are specific to CIP2A. The binding of the antibodies initiates a change in the electrical signal produced by the electrodes and gives a positive readout.

