New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Biomarker Test Finds Cognitive Decline from Alzheimer’s in Blood

The new test from University of Pittsburgh aims to cut costs and increase accessibility to Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

Tim Hayes
Jan 9, 2023
Public Domain
Public Domain

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s currently requires neuroimaging, which is expensive, takes a long time to schedule, and are difficult to access as they require MRI and PET scanners. In 2011, the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association established the guidelines for diagnosing Alzheimer’s, which are referred to as the AT(N) Framework. It requires the detection of three components of pathology: presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain. 

A recent NeurosciencesNews.com article discussed a new method for detecting Alzheimer’s-related neurodegeneration from a blood sample. The novel biomarker test was developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and it focuses on “brain-derived tau,” also known as BD-tau, which is specific to Alzheimer’s disease and correlates with Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration biomarkers in the cerebrospinal fluid. The team designed a special antibody that selectively binds to BD-tau to make it easily detectable in a blood sample. The team is planning large-scale clinical trials in a wide range of subjects to validate the test. 

Related Stories
Download
Quick Hits
FDA’s Aduhelm Approval Process was Problematic
Abc 7
Quick Hits
Danny Trejo is Helping Warn Against Counterfeit Drugs
Florida Atlantic University
Quick Hits
This Belt Monitors Weak Hearts
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Study Links Serotonin Deficiency to Depression
Top Stories
The PMMI Foundation and PPWLN award the University of Cincinnati's Katherine Bodenschatz a $5,000 fall scholarship.
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Partners With PPWLN to Award 2022 Scholarship
Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network awarded a $5,000 fall scholarship to a University of Cincinnati Industrial Design student.
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social 97
PMMI news
unPACKed podcast: A Look Back at PACK EXPO: Technology and Trends
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Medical device/Packaging
Medical Device Cybersecurity Resource Updated
Amcor Recycle Ready Blister System
Sustainability
Amcor System Receives Association of Plastics Recyclers Recognition
NeoPharm opted to replace their existing plastic airbag packaging line with Ranpak's PadPak LC (Light Cushioning) converters.
Package design
NeoPharm Cuts Product Loss, Boosts Reputation with Protective Paper System
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »