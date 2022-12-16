FDA Eyes Stricter Warnings for Lasik Eye Surgery

If you have vision issues, lasik surgery sounds like a pretty ideal solution. The cost is relatively low, the procedure takes just 15 minutes per eye, recovery time is short, and about 96% of patients achieve their vision goals after the procedure. However, according to a recent New York Times article, there are some complications that patients aren’t, but should be aware of. These include double vision, dry eyes, and issues driving at night. The FDA released updated draft guidance for comment purposes only that include these risks, but lasik surgeons are pushing back saying the agency is ignoring the benefits.

The FDA suggests a “decision checklist” that patients will have to review prior to the procedure. This would describe the surgery in depth, citing how the corneal tissue is “vaporized” and that the corneal nerves may never fully recover from the incisions, which could cause dry eyes and/or chronic pain. Some surgeons think that the checklist could deter patients who have already decided on lasik and paid a nonrefundable deposit. FDA officials don’t know when the guidance will be finalized.