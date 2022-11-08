ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Blood Test that Screens for Multiple Cancers

Thanks to Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, several multicancer early detection tests are currently in development.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 36 Pm
Getty Images

Early detection is key to keeping cancer from spreading and improving chances of survival. However, there are simply too many types of cancer to efficiently screen in a cost-effective and timely way that’s comfortable for the patient. A recent article from The Conversation article discussed a new blood test that aims to change that. A so-called multicancer early detection test (MCED) has been a hot topic since President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot speech that announced a $1.8 billion dollar effort to improve cancer survival rates and the quality of life for those living with cancer. 

Now, there are several multicancer tests in development, but how do they work? All cells in the body release DNA into the bloodstream when they die, including tumor cells. MCED tests search for trace amounts of tumor cells in the bloodstream and are  able to identify what kind of tissue it originated from and whether or not it’s cancerous or benign. These “liquid biopsies” aren’t new, but MCED tests are different in that they can detect early-stage cancer before tumor cell counts are high, which is akin to searching for a needle in a haystack. Newer tests are more sensitive and accurate as they focus on a “molecular barcode” embedded in cancer DNA identifies its origin tissue. Early clinical studies have shown promise that MCED tests could change the way we approach cancer screening, but whether our healthcare system is ready for them is another story. Here’s a video with more information on MCEDs.

Top Stories
Storopack’s Renature Thermo packaging is designed to be a sustainable solution that holds up cold chain standards.
PEI 2022
New Recyclable, Compostable Packaging Enters Cold Chain Market
Storopack’s Renature®Thermo product line for cold chain temperature controlled packaging programs made its debut at PACK EXPO International.
WORK Microwave's WORKsens FT-96 high-speed, vibration-insensitive weight checker for compact capsules has been named as a PACK EXPO International 2022 Technology Excellence Awards finalist.
PEI 2022
Continuous, High-speed Capsule/Tablet Weighing Based on Microwave Resonance
Pw Cover
Sustainability
Hear from PEI Attendees on the Hunt for Innovation
The TCX 4-90A Process Cooling Chiller range features a compact, all-in-one water chiller with an air-cooled condenser and integrated hydro module.
PEI 2022
Filter and Chiller Ranges Push Into Wide Range of Industries
Pouch Line
Sustainability
Challenges and Opportunities in Sustainable Packaging Today
Products
Tekni Plex Paratubing
Paratubing Solutions
TekniPlex Healthcare bonded, single lumen tubes deliver consistent peel strength and dimensional stability.
