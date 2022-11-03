A recent USA Today article discussed the latest blood pressure medicine recall announced by the FDA. Aurobindo Pharma USA has issued a voluntary recall for two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide for potential cancer risk. The pink round tablets are typically prescribed to patients with hypertension to lower blood pressure. The recall is due to the presence of nitrosamine, also known as N-nitroso-quinapril. Nitrosamine are organic compounds found in water and foods like cured and grilled meats, dairy, and vegetables. However, the carcinogenic nature of nitrosamine makes it dangerous at high levels, and is linked with an elevated risk of cancer.
FDA Announces Yet Another Blood Pressure Drug Recall
Tablets commonly prescribed to lower blood pressure have been recalled due to potential risk of cancer.
FDA
Top Stories
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!Take Quiz
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!Unlock Learning Here