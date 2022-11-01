Sand is Being Used to Treat Obesity. Wait, What?

A tropical beach vacation can be just what you need to treat seasonal depression, but can sand be used to treat other conditions like obesity? According to a recent New Atlas article, it can! A team of researchers at the University of South Australia is using porous particles made from purified sand to alter the body’s uptake of fats and sugars in an effort to combat obesity. A new study showed that silica particles block enzyme activity to hinder the body’s ability to absorb fats and sugars.

The research builds on previous work that found that mesoporous silica particles, when added to a mouse’s diet, can drive weight loss. However, how it worked was unclear until now. Apparently the porous silica functions locally in the gut to restrict fat and carb digestion and absorption to deliver effective weight loss outcomes without adverse effects. The full study can be seen here.