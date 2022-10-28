Top 10 Vaccine Companies

Last week, FiercePharma posted an article ranking the top vaccine companies. The last time they published such a piece was 2017, and as we all know: A LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE THEN! Here’s the official ranking, but please refer to their article for much more information:
1. Pfizer
2021 vaccine revenues: $42.63 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $25.40 billion
2. BioNTech
2021 vaccine revenues: $22.48 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $10.3 billion
3. Sinovac
2021 vaccine revenues: $19.37 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: Not disclosed
4. Moderna
2021 vaccine revenues: $17.67 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $10.82 billion
5. Merck & Co.
2021 vaccine revenues: $9.69 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $4.97 billion
6. GSK
2021 vaccine revenues: $9.32 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $4.22 billion
7. Sanofi
2021 vaccine revenues: $7.45 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $2.32 billion
8. Zhifei
2021 vaccine revenues: $4.75 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $2.56 billion
9. AstraZeneca
2021 vaccine revenues: $3.98 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $1.6 billion
2021 vaccine revenues: $2.39 billion
First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $1 billion