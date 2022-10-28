Top 10 Vaccine Companies

Last week, FiercePharma posted an article ranking the top vaccine companies. The last time they published such a piece was 2017, and as we all know: A LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE THEN! Here’s the official ranking, but please refer to their article for much more information:

1. Pfizer

2021 vaccine revenues: $42.63 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $25.40 billion

2. BioNTech

2021 vaccine revenues: $22.48 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $10.3 billion

3. Sinovac

2021 vaccine revenues: $19.37 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: Not disclosed

4. Moderna

2021 vaccine revenues: $17.67 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $10.82 billion

5. Merck & Co.

2021 vaccine revenues: $9.69 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $4.97 billion

6. GSK

2021 vaccine revenues: $9.32 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $4.22 billion

7. Sanofi

2021 vaccine revenues: $7.45 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $2.32 billion

8. Zhifei

2021 vaccine revenues: $4.75 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $2.56 billion

9. AstraZeneca

2021 vaccine revenues: $3.98 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $1.6 billion

10. Johnson & Johnson

2021 vaccine revenues: $2.39 billion

First-half 2022 vaccine revenues: $1 billion