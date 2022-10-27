ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

BioNTech Eyes Cancer Vaccines by 2030

The company behind one of the most successful COVID-19 vaccines wants to use their mRNA technology to take on cancer.

Tim Hayes
Bbc
BBC

BioNtech and Pfizer teamed up for one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in history. Now, according to a recent Interesting Engineering article, BioNTech says it has made breakthroughs that could lead to cancer vaccines in the near future. Professors Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, the husband and wife team behind BioNTech, believe the mRNA technology used for their COVID-19 vaccine could be tweaked to make the immune system attack cancer cells rather than coronaviruses as soon as 2030.

The company is working to create treatments for a range of cancers including bowel cancer and melanoma. However, cancer cells that make up tumors can contain a wide variety of different proteins, which make them hard to target without attacking healthy surrounding tissue. 

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 50 05 Pm
Quick Hits
Radioactive Implant Kills Tumors from Within
Dishbrain under a microscope
Quick Hits
Brain Cells in a Dish Learned to Play Pong
Ap
Quick Hits
FDA Will Decide Whether to Remove Makena from the Market
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Mcw0485
PMMI news
Celebrate the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards Recipients
PACK EXPO International Spotlight’s Best and Brightest in Industry
Aa20012
PEI 2022
PACK EXPO International Attendance Surpasses Last Edition
Herma & Norwalt Partner At Pack Expo
Labeling/Printing
Tube & Syringe Labeling System with Automatic Tray Unloader
Micro perforation flexible packaging Preco
Flexible packaging
Preco Debuts AcuBreathe Nano Flexible Packaging at PACK EXPO International
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover innovative solutions for packaging and processing, automation, sustainability, e-commerce and more.
LEARN MORE
Access On-Demand Content Today
Products
Dow Chemical Company Logo wine
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Dow to showcase sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO International.
Child-resistant Caps
Recyclable Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »