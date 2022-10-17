Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
There are 199 Cryogenically Frozen People in AZ

Many of the cryopreserved patients opted in due to terminal illnesses such as cancer or ALS.

Tim Hayes
Reuters
Reuters

A recent METRO article discussed the concept of freezing time by literally freezing people. An Arizona-based company, Alcor Life Extension Foundation, offers the service of freezing people in liquid nitrogen in most cases to extend their lives. Many of the patients suffer from terminal illnesses such as cancer or ALS, and freezing them will hopefully give medicine time to advance to the point where their illnesses are no longer terminal.

The concept has attracted attention from high profile figures. For example, legendary baseball player Ted Williams is currently frozen at Alcor, and Paris Hilton reportedly signed up for cryopreservation as well. “We’re going to stabilize them, stop them getting worse, and hold them for as long as it takes for technology to catch up and allow them to come back to life and continue living,” said Max More, former CEO of Alcor. It costs $200k to freeze a body, or $80k for the brain alone. However, most members don’t have the cash, so they use life insurance in that amount and make Alcor the beneficiary of the policy.

