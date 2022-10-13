Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
This Conductive Thread Creates Wearable Sensors for Garments

The thread is relatively inexpensive and compatible with industrial commercial embroidery machines.

Tim Hayes
Imperial College London
Imperial College London

A recent Medgadget article discussed a new conductive thread that can be embroidered into commercially produced textiles to add smart functions. The thread was developed by Imperial College London researchers who made it machine-washable and stronger and more conductive than previous versions. The fact that it’s compatible with industrial computerized embroidery machines means that it can be easily and inexpensively incorporated into a large range of garments such as t-shirts or face masks.

The new thread, which goes by the name PECOTEX, was created by cross-linking multiple materials with cotton thread with the use of divinyl sulfone. It costs just 15 cents per meter, and can be used to form multiple sensors in a garment. A video with more information can be seen here

