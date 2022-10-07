A recent USA Today article discussed the FDA recall of Wonder Pill, a daily dietary supplement marketed for male sexual enhancement. Lab tests revealed that the supplements contained tadalafil (aka Cialis), a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. Though the manufacturer hasn’t received reports of adverse events, tadalafil can potentially be dangerous when combined with drugs containing nitrates such as those used to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease.
Wonder Pill Recalled for Containing Tadalafil
The male sexual enhancement pills sold by Walmart and Amazon could be a risk for consumers with underlying medical conditions.
