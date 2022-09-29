The U.S. is Running Out of Adderall

According to a recent FiercePharma article, the United States is facing a serious shortage of Adderall and its generics. The combination drug is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly referred to as ADHD. The article noted that Lannett Co. and Par Pharmaceuticals are the latest to join the list of companies experiencing a shortage. Other companies facing supply issues include Teva, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, and Sandoz. The unprecedented spike in prescriptions is attributed to both increased diagnoses and more widespread availability through online pharmaceutical startups.