This Device Helps People with Light-Sensitive Diseases

Roughly five million people across the world suffer from lupus, a disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack itself. A lot of things can cause flare-ups, one of which is exposure to light. However, it’s difficult to tell which specific light conditions will cause a reaction. A recent Medgadget article discussed a new device that gives this information so that they can learn about the light that affects them, and how to avoid exposure to it.

Developed by a team of researchers at the University of Minnesota, the wearable light sensor is fully 3D printed. It is built on a silicone base and contains optical filters that can be changed depending on the type of light it’s intended to measure. A video with more info can be seen here.