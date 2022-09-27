Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

This Device Helps People with Light-Sensitive Diseases

Researchers created a 3D printed wearable sensor that teaches the wearer what kind of light causes flare-ups.

Tim Hayes
Light Sensor Wearable

Roughly five million people across the world suffer from lupus, a disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack itself. A lot of things can cause flare-ups, one of which is exposure to light. However, it’s difficult to tell which specific light conditions will cause a reaction. A recent Medgadget article discussed a new device that gives this information so that they can learn about the light that affects them, and how to avoid exposure to it.

Developed by a team of researchers at the University of Minnesota, the wearable light sensor is fully 3D printed. It is built on a silicone base and contains optical filters that can be changed depending on the type of light it’s intended to measure. A video with more info can be seen here

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 4 51 22 Pm
Quick Hits
Breath Training Reduces Blood Pressure
Shutterstock 1224254950 1024x683
Quick Hits
Oral Insulin Tablets Could Replace Injections
Kizkitza 2 Web
Quick Hits
Researchers Created 3D Printed Time-Release Tablets
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Mondi Feminine Care
Package design
Mondi Launches Recyclable Mono-material for Feminine Care Range
Essity collaborated with Mondi and Dow to improve the carbon footprint of its global feminine care packaging.
Eastman, Ethicon
Sustainability
Ethicon Chooses Eastman Renew for Sterile Barrier Packaging
Amcor Recycle Ready Blister System
Sustainability
Amcor HealthCare AmSky System Scores Win for Recyclable Packaging
Hilary Lloyd, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, The Body Shop North America
Sustainability
The Body Shop is Bullish on In-Store Refill Program
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Rennco Tru Seal Sealing System
Sealing System
The Rennco TruSeal sealing system delivers precision to ensure packaging lines run with fast, accurate, and reliable heat sealing.
Cold Chain Shipping Solution
Biopharma Temperature Tracker
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »