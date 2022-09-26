Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Breath Training Reduces Blood Pressure

New research suggests daily breathing exercises can work as well as medication when it comes to lowering blood pressure.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 4 51 22 Pm

There are plenty of natural remedies for health issues, but they’re seldom backed up by science and research. A recent NPR article suggests that daily breath training is an effective method of reducing high blood pressure. And the best part? It’s backed by data. The team of researchers behind the study found that 30 breaths per day for six weeks lowered systolic blood pressure by roughly 9 millimeters of mercury. Research tells us that several common blood pressure medications also cause a 9 mmHg reduction. For context, a 10 mmHg drop correlates to a 35% drop in risk of stroke and 25% drop in risk of heart disease. A video with more information can be seen here.

