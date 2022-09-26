Breath Training Reduces Blood Pressure

There are plenty of natural remedies for health issues, but they’re seldom backed up by science and research. A recent NPR article suggests that daily breath training is an effective method of reducing high blood pressure. And the best part? It’s backed by data. The team of researchers behind the study found that 30 breaths per day for six weeks lowered systolic blood pressure by roughly 9 millimeters of mercury. Research tells us that several common blood pressure medications also cause a 9 mmHg reduction. For context, a 10 mmHg drop correlates to a 35% drop in risk of stroke and 25% drop in risk of heart disease. A video with more information can be seen here.