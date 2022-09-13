Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

This Coating Kills Pathogens on Surfaces

Scientists at University of Michigan developed a coating that rapidly kills microbes and lasts for months.

Tim Hayes
New Coating

The COVID-19 pandemic made us all more aware of invisible germs that can infect us. At the beginning, my wife would tediously clean every piece of produce that came into the house before it hit the fruit bowl. A recent Medgadget article discussed a novel coating designed to rapidly kill a wide range of pathogens such as MRSA and SARS-CoV-2. The innovative coating uses polyurethane that has crosslinked compounds from antimicrobial essential oils.

The team tweaked the crosslinking process so that the oils could kill microbes and not evaporate quickly. While surface cleaners can kill germs quickly, they leave the surfaces vulnerable to reinfection. The new coating continues to be effective for up to six months, and can be recharged by reapplying fresh oils. 

Related Stories
Og Gk961 3d3fdb 700 Px 20220907125706
Quick Hits
Biologics Could Heal ACL Tears Without Surgery
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Clears Pfizer and Moderna’s Updated Boosters
Screen Shot 2022 09 03 At 9 08 06 Am
Quick Hits
Amgen’s New ‘Smart Facility’ in Ohio Sounds Impressive
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Issues Medical Device Production Computer Software Guidance
The draft guidance provides recommendations on computer software assurance for computers and automated data processing systems used as part of medical device production or the quality system.
China’s NICE Group has switched to the new recyclable, PE/EVOH tube for all of its toothpaste brands, including it Cnice gum and tooth care line.
Sustainability
Recyclable Toothpaste Tube from NICE Prevents 3,000 Tons of Landfill Waste
Dr. Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director, CBER, FDA.
Regulatory
FDA Perspective: COVID-19 Learnings in Communication, Manufacturing
The 2-oz bottle of mouthwash concentrate holds 300 doses, which is equivalent to 160 oz of non-concentrated mouthwash, resulting in the elimination of 10 16-oz plastic bottles.
Sustainability
Tiny Bottle for Concentrated Mouthwash Replaces 10 16-oz Plastic Bottles
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Products
Wls Vvm Label Applicator
Label Applicator
The WLS VVM label applicator efficiently applies temperature-sensitive labels to ensure product efficacy.
Pharmaceutical Carton
Medical Refrigeration Compressor
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »