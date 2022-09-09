FDA Clears Pfizer and Moderna’s Updated Boosters

A recent CNN Health article discussed the latest in COVID-19 vaccine authorization. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to updated vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna. Though they’re both bivalent vaccines that combine the original formulation with one that targets Omicron variants, they do have some differences. Moderna’s updated vaccine comes in a 50-microgram dose and is intended for people over the age of 18, while Pfizer’s offering comes in a 30-microgram dose and is authorized for people over the age of 12. While both shots are approved by the FDA, they can only be administered after a recommendation by the US Centers for Disease and Prevention.