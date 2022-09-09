Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
FDA Clears Pfizer and Moderna’s Updated Boosters

This marks the first time updated COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the U.S.

Tim Hayes
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm

A recent CNN Health article discussed the latest in COVID-19 vaccine authorization. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to updated vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna. Though they’re both bivalent vaccines that combine the original formulation with one that targets Omicron variants, they do have some differences. Moderna’s updated vaccine comes in a 50-microgram dose and is intended for people over the age of 18, while Pfizer’s offering comes in a 30-microgram dose and is authorized for people over the age of 12. While both shots are approved by the FDA, they can only be administered after a recommendation by the US Centers for Disease and Prevention.

Top Stories
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Issues Medical Device Production Computer Software Guidance
The draft guidance provides recommendations on computer software assurance for computers and automated data processing systems used as part of medical device production or the quality system.
China’s NICE Group has switched to the new recyclable, PE/EVOH tube for all of its toothpaste brands, including it Cnice gum and tooth care line.
Sustainability
Recyclable Toothpaste Tube from NICE Prevents 3,000 Tons of Landfill Waste
Dr. Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director, CBER, FDA.
Regulatory
FDA Perspective: COVID-19 Learnings in Communication, Manufacturing
The 2-oz bottle of mouthwash concentrate holds 300 doses, which is equivalent to 160 oz of non-concentrated mouthwash, resulting in the elimination of 10 16-oz plastic bottles.
Sustainability
Tiny Bottle for Concentrated Mouthwash Replaces 10 16-oz Plastic Bottles
