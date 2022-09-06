Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Brain Surgery Could End Binge Eating Disorder

An experimental procedure helped two patients overcome the control issues with food cravings.

Tim Hayes
Foodcravings(4)

A recent NBC News article discussed an experimental procedure aimed at ending binge eating disorder. Two California residents, who failed to respond to other treatments for binge eating disorder, underwent an experimental brain procedure to help them cut back on cravings. The surgery involved implanting a device that learned to detect when the patient experienced a craving to binge eat, and delivered a small zap to the brain to combat the need to eat. The pacemaker-like device is implanted under the scalp and wired to the nucleus accumbens, the part of the brain responsible for how people experience reward and satisfaction.

This marks the first time deep brain stimulation has been used to treat binge eating disorder. The patients felt the change, and the ability to control their cravings almost immediately. 

Related Stories
Nia Brain Medical Graphic For Parkinsons Disease 102721 500px 02
Quick Hits
This Molecule Eliminates the Protein that Causes Parkinson’s
Psilocybin Mushrooms 092618
Quick Hits
Psychedelic Mushrooms vs Alcohol Addiction
Istock 625598526
Quick Hits
FDA Recalls 23,000 Medtronic HVAD Batteries
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Pci Excellence Center
News
PCI Pharma Opens World-class Clinical Services Center of Excellence
The Bridgewater, Mass., facility will provide increased flexibility and scalability for secondary packaging, distribution, and cold chain storage of innovative therapies in development.
Bayer Logo
Sustainability
Bayer and yet2 Launch Innovation Challenge for Biodegradable Packaging
Getty Images 1303435702
Automation/Robotics
Cobots and EOATs and AI, Oh My!
Pei Green
Sustainability
PACK EXPO Connects CPGs to Sustainable Solutions Suppliers
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
One Clean Carton
Pharmaceutical Carton
The packaging passes scientific testing for low migration, low odor, and low VOC.
Medical Refrigeration Compressor
HexcelPack Void Fill Solution Is Designed for E-Commerce Market
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2021
November/December 2021
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »