Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Hearing Aids Go Over-the-Counter

New FDA regulations will allow for hearing aids to be sold in the United States without a prescription.

Tim Hayes
Aug 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 21 At 12 59 08 Pm

Roughly 40 million adult Americans experience hearing loss, but only a small fraction of them have ever used a hearing aid. Cost and accessibility have been the main deterrents, but according to a recent Gizmodo article, both are about to change for the better. Back in 2017, through the FDA Reauthorization Act, the FDA was assigned to establish regulations for a new category of hearing aids that could be sold via traditional retail or online. Last July, President Biden signed an executive order pushing the FDA to speed along its regulatory process.

The new rule will only allow for certain kinds of hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. For example, hearing aids intended for children under 18 will continue to only be available via prescription, and OTC hearing aids will only be for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The FDA will also mandate that OTC products have a lower maximum sound output and adjustable volume settings to reduce risk of injury. OTC hearing aids will mostly be sold in drugstores, and will be available as early as mid-October 2022.

Related Stories
Shutterstock 1093553171
Quick Hits
Study Shows CBD Reduces Anxiety in Young People
Scienceimage
Quick Hits
Gene Therapy Could Restore Hearing Loss
Pfizer
Quick Hits
Pfizer to Buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 4 02 53 Pm
Traceability/Serialization
Perspective: Making Traceability Accessible
In our July/Aug 2022 issue: One system on the horizon creates a digital fingerprint of an item for authentication with the ubiquitous smartphone. Plus: med device stability testing, UDI implementation, and more.
Schubert’s new AI-driven tog.519 cobot has been designed for pick-and-place tasks and for separating lightweight product at 80 cycles/min.
Automation/Robotics
Smarter Robots: AI, Machine Learning, and 3D Vision
Getty Images 1175230914 5f8dc1752e558 png
Adherence/Delivery
Study: Pharmacists May Overcome Trust Barriers Among Diverse Patients
Baldwin
News
European Web Printers Converting From Heatset Dryers to LED-UV Curing
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Njm Bronco 130
NJM Bronco® 130 Labeler Is Versatile and Reliable
Features new PLC, HMI, and servo drive controls platform
Bormioli Pharma Launches EcoPositive Brand
Tive Tag Temperature Logging Label Can Be Used Multiple Times
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2021
November/December 2021
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »