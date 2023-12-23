All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
Top 10 of 2023 - #9: Fresenius Kabi Infuses Safety with Unit-of-Use 2D Barcodes

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. At #9, the Germany-based company enhances efficiency and patient care through innovative labeling solutions.

Dec 23, 2023
Fresnius Kabi Gs1 648754da957dc

Intending to provide clinicians with easy access to crucial data, Fresenius Kabi revolutionized its product labels with GS1 DataMatrix barcodes to ensure patient safety and streamline healthcare workflows. The Bad Homburg, Germany-based global healthcare company, is known for its commitment to innovation and decided to incorporate GS1 DataMatrix into its entire portfolio of over 700 products. This two-dimensional barcode carries essential drug information in a compact format, enabling efficient identification and verification of medications. 

“We are embarking on this global project to provide clinicians the data they need to improve efficiency, accuracy - and for patient safety,” said Gwen Volpe, senior director of medication technology and analytics, Fresenius Kabi. 

By embedding vital information such as the Global Trade Item Number® (GTIN®), lot number, and expiration date within the barcode, Fresenius Kabi supports safety checks during medication preparation, dispensing, and administration. Clinicians can quickly verify the validity of medications, ensuring they are not expired or subject to recall. This streamlined process eliminates manual data entry and reduces the risk of human error, enhancing convenience for healthcare professionals. Additionally, including GS1 DataMatrix barcodes reinforces Fresenius Kabi's commitment to supporting customers' day-to-day operations.

Get the full story here.


