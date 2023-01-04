New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #1: Pitfalls to Avoid in FDA Aseptic Manufacturing Inspections

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #1, from personnel to facility design to process, FDA policy advisor provides an outline of what facilities can improve on.

Jan 4, 2023
Aseptic processing is one of the highest risk pharmaceutical operations, and thus requires a high level of control.
Aseptic processing is one of the highest risk pharmaceutical operations, and thus requires a high level of control.

The pharmaceutical industry depends greatly on cleanroom standards to ensure the health and safety of patients, especially during aseptic processes for the production of drugs purporting to be sterile. At the recent 2021 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference, Brooke K. Higgins, MS, senior policy advisor, CDER, U.S. FDA presented on recurring deficiencies and safety failures found during FDA aseptic manufacturing inspections, both in the U.S. and globally, along with possible solutions.

As aseptic processing is one of the highest risk pharmaceutical operations, there are severe consequences to lack of control. FDA’s aseptic guidance, the European Annex, and a number of other valuable resources list principles to avoid contamination events, yet FDA continues to note inspectional trends surrounding aseptic technique and behaviors; facility, room, and process design; and the use of media fills. 

“We know it takes a myriad of meticulous steps to ensure the quality of sterile drug products,” said Higgins. “This includes fastidious control over the sterile drug, container closures and components, and careful and attentive interactions in the processing and surrounding areas.”

Continue to the full article here: Pitfalls to Avoid in FDA Aseptic Manufacturing Inspections

 

 

 

 

Related Stories
Fda Logo
Regulatory
FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Breakthrough Devices Program
Proposed NDC segments and formats. Source: FDA
Regulatory
FDA’s Proposed Change to NDC: Comments Due Nov. 22, 2022
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Lists Mechanisms to Comply With CGMP Requirements for CPs
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Issues Medical Device Production Computer Software Guidance
Top Stories
Bayer AG is investing €100 million to further enable sustainable innovation, production, and consumption of Consumer Health products including global brands such as Aspirin, Bepanthen, Claritin, and Elevit.
Sustainability
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #2: Bayer Emphasizes Human Health and Environment with +100 Mil Investment and More
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #2, find out how Bayer is baking sustainability into its business, uniting the concept with global access to medications.
1
Logistics/supply chain
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #3: Aurobindo Pharma USA’s New Automated Warehouse System
Getty Images 507427036
Medical device/Packaging
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Kilmer Innovations in Packaging Tackles 'Wicked Problems' in Med Device Sterility
Nourished Stacks Macro 21
Automation/Robotics
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #5: Nourished’s 3D-printed Supplement Stacks Deliver Personalized Nutrients
Screen Shot 2022 12 21 At 4 18 44 Pm
Sustainability
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #6: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Can No Longer Take a Pass on Sustainable Packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »