ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

FDA’s Proposed Change to NDC: Comments Due Nov. 22, 2022

The NDC proposal is intended to minimize the impact of “running out of ten-digit national drug codes (NDCs) by adopting a single, uniform 12-digit format for FDA-assigned NDCs.”

Keren Sookne
Proposed NDC segments and formats. Source: FDA
Proposed NDC segments and formats. Source: FDA

In July 2022, the FDA announced a proposed rule, Revising the National Drug Code Format and Drug Label Barcode Requirements.

National drug codes (NDCs) are standards for identifying drugs marketed in the U.S, composed of a labeler code, product code, and package code. FDA is proposing to change the NDC to 12 digits in length with three distinct and consistent segments and one uniform format. 

Current NDC segments and formats. Source: FDACurrent NDC segments and formats. Source: FDA

As the Agency explains, the NDC proposal is intended to minimize the impact of “running out of ten-digit national drug codes (NDCs) by adopting a single, uniform 12-digit format for FDA-assigned NDCs.” FDA has approximately 10 to 15 years of available 5-digit labeler codes if they maintain an assignment rate of 1400 to 1800 labeler codes per year.


Additionally, FDA is proposing to revise the drug product barcode label requirements to accommodate advances in technology by allowing the use of unspecific automatic identification and data capture formats other than linear or nonlinear barcodes in the future without the need to revise the regulation again.

FDA is seeking perspectives on the impact that the proposed NDC change will have on industry, because it's a significant change that impacts numerous types of stakeholders including but not limited to:

  • Human and animal drug manufacturer and distributors
  • Insurers/payor
  • Drug databanks
  • Pharmacies
  • Electronic health record vendors
  • Hospitals, nursing care facilities, and other clinical sites
  • Federal and state/local agencies

Proposed NDC segments and formats. Source: FDAProposed NDC segments and formats. Source: FDA

At the HDA Traceability Seminar in October, Connie Jung, RPh, Senior Advisor for Policy, FDA, explained the rationale and urged attendees to submit comments via the Federal Register.  The change is intended to provide certainty and predictability, facilitate adoption of a single NDC format by all stakeholders, and eliminate the need for stakeholders to maintain multiple versions of an NDC.

Timeline

5 years: In terms of the proposed effective date for the change, Jung noted that FDA is likely to begin assigning only six-digit labeler codes (and stakeholders would need to have systems capable of handling the new uniform 12-digit NDC) five years after the regulation is finalized.

3 years: This would be followed by a transition period of three years in which NDCs on carton labels should change to the new 12-digit format, while products labeled with 10-digit codes could remain in interstate commerce. By the end of the three-year transition period (meaning 8 years post-regulation change), all firms would be required to use a 12-digit NDC.  


View and submit comments via the Federal Register here:

Comments are accepted till 11/22/2022

View the FDA release here.


Companies in this article
FDA
Related Stories
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Lists Mechanisms to Comply With CGMP Requirements for CPs
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Issues Medical Device Production Computer Software Guidance
From left, moderator David L. Chesney, MSJ, principal and general manager, DL Chesney Consulting, LLC with Francis RW Godwin, MBA, office director, OC, CDER, FDA; Daniel DeCiero, consumer safety officer, CBER, FDA; Lance M. De Souza, MBA, director, compliance branch, OMPTO, ORA, FDA; and Marea K. Harmon, consumer safety officer, CVM, FDA.
Regulatory
Improve Responses to 483s by Expanding Your Focus
Dr. Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director, CBER, FDA.
Regulatory
FDA Perspective: COVID-19 Learnings in Communication, Manufacturing
Top Stories
Graphic Packaging Serialisation
Traceability/Serialization
Graphic Packaging Introducing Advanced Pack Serialization Solution
The new product will help pharma companies clamp down on counterfeit healthcare products and improve patient safety.
Screen Shot 2022 11 01 At 3 30 54 Pm
Packaging/Filling
Accu-Pick 1016 Eases Operator Use in Cleanroom Applications
Pro Mach 00 02 56 29 still001
PEI 2022
Integrated Vial and Syringe Filling to Case Packing
Steriline's Robotic 3D Control and Picking Solution at work
PEI 2022
Stoppering and Capping with Robotic 3D Control and Picking
The Terratek® BD compostable resin cannabis container is child-resistant and tested to withstand 100 uses.
PEI 2022
Terratek BD Compostable Resins for Living Hinge Containers
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover innovative solutions for packaging and processing, automation, sustainability, e-commerce and more.
LEARN MORE
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Stora Enso Papira 2
Fiber-based Foam
Papira® by Stora Enso fully recyclable, fiber-based foam is suitable as protective packaging for a wide range of products.
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Child-resistant Caps
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »