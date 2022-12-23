Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #9: Korea-Based Biotech Co. Outfits Nine COVID-19 Test Kit Lines with New Labelers

The company opted for HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box.

In our top 10 of 2022, we profile how Bioneer opted for Germany-based HERMA GmbH’s HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box. In an expedited timeframe, the applicators were integrated into product handling systems designed and installed by Hanshin Labelling, HERMA’s sales partner in the Republic of Korea.

At 300 mm in length (nearly 12 inches), the project’s label length was challenging. Herma explains, “The label has a dual marking/tamper evidence functionality that seals the box lid’s front and back. Ensuring these lengthy labels are applied without creases or wrinkles–and without any offsetting” required serious precision and repeatability.

