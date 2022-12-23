New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #9: Korea-Based Biotech Co. Outfits Nine COVID-19 Test Kit Lines with New Labelers

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #9: How Bioneer met test kit needs with applicators that apply 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence.

Dec 23, 2022
The company opted for HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box.
The company opted for HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box.

In our top 10 of 2022, we profile how Bioneer opted for Germany-based HERMA GmbH’s HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box. In an expedited timeframe, the applicators were integrated into product handling systems designed and installed by Hanshin Labelling, HERMA’s sales partner in the Republic of Korea.

At 300 mm in length (nearly 12 inches), the project’s label length was challenging. Herma explains, “The label has a dual marking/tamper evidence functionality that seals the box lid’s front and back. Ensuring these lengthy labels are applied without creases or wrinkles–and without any offsetting” required serious precision and repeatability.

Continue to the full article here: Korea-Based Biotech Co. Outfits Nine COVID-19 Test Kit Lines with New Labelers

Related Stories
Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers. ©2022 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
COVID-19
Siemens Healthineers Brings Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Market with RRD’s Supply Chain and Warehousing Solutions
The company opted for HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box.
COVID-19
Korea-Based Biotech Co. Outfits Nine COVID-19 Test Kit Lines with New Labelers
UPS continues to provide life-saving products with a constant eye on equitable distribution in every country they serve. (Credit: UPS Healthcare)
COVID-19
UPS Surpasses One Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Milestone
Aptar Csp Technologies Do D Contract
COVID-19
Aptar CSP Technologies Awarded $19 Million Government Contract to Expand Production Capacity for its Activ-Film™ Technology Used in COVID-19 Test Kits
Top Stories
The company opted for HERMA Basic applicators for nine packaging lines, applying 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence, as well as a label on the side of the kit’s box.
COVID-19
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #9: Korea-Based Biotech Co. Outfits Nine COVID-19 Test Kit Lines with New Labelers
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #9: How Bioneer met test kit needs with applicators that apply 300mm-long top labels for product identification and tamper evidence.
Applying pressure to the Packlock blister card and creating the rectangular prism is required to open up a space between the backing of the card, allowing the user to push a pill into the space and have the pill drop down.
Package design
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #10: Johnson & Johnson CMO on Unit Dose Packaging
Photo courtesy of Pfizer
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer Spending $750M to Expand Michigan Manufacturing Facility
Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing
Nutraceuticals/functional
Abbott Building $500+ Million Manufacturing Facility in Ohio
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »