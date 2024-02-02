The 2024 event was designed to help harness industry potential for leading devices and packaging, reflecting Europe’s role as the hub of global device and packaging innovation.

The widely considered key measure of industry confidence for the year ahead, the Pharmapack 2024 Drug Delivery Innovation Index, released prior to Pharmapack Europe 2024 held at the Paris Expo earlier this month. Results showed a slight increase on the 2023 record scores. Scored out of ten, the index rose from 7.44 to 7.45. According to Pharmapack, this indicates a continued resurgence in confidence and innovation across pharma R&D.

The majority of countries maintained their year-to-year scores or saw a slight decrease. However, France increased by 11% and rose to fourth in the rankings. A Country Pavilion was launched for France at the Pharmapack Europe event, and one for Switzerland as well.

Germany narrowly supplanted its yearly rival, the USA for the top ranking, the top five countries now being Germany, the USA, the UK, France, and Italy. The fourth and fifth rankings were previously held by China and India, suggesting an emerging European domination of drug device and packaging innovation.

“There is a great deal of excitement again for partnering, investing, and commercializing promising device and packaging innovations. We are an industry wide resurgence of partnering and novel device development throughout 2024,” says Laura Indriksone, brand manager at Pharmapack Europe.

The 2024 event was designed to help harness industry potential for leading devices and packaging, reflecting Europe’s role as the hub of global device and packaging innovation. The event was an opportunity to bring industry experts together to innovate and accelerate R&D progress with a focus on real world impacts and life cycle approaches.

Stay tuned for more content on this year’s Pharmapack Europe. The full results of the Pharmapack Report 2024 and Index will be released and accessible on CPHI-online.