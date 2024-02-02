All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
Explore new packaging solutions for life sciences, all in one convenient location at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia.

New Pharmpack Index Reports Highs in Drug Delivery Innovation

Index indicates continued resurgence in R&D confidence with France seeing the biggest rise in delivery innovation scores.

Melissa Griffen
Feb 2, 2024
The 2024 event was designed to help harness industry potential for leading devices and packaging, reflecting Europe’s role as the hub of global device and packaging innovation.
The 2024 event was designed to help harness industry potential for leading devices and packaging, reflecting Europe’s role as the hub of global device and packaging innovation.

The widely considered key measure of industry confidence for the year ahead, the Pharmapack 2024 Drug Delivery Innovation Index, released prior to Pharmapack Europe 2024 held at the Paris Expo earlier this month. Results showed a slight increase on the 2023 record scores. Scored out of ten, the index rose from 7.44 to 7.45. According to Pharmapack, this indicates a continued resurgence in confidence and innovation across pharma R&D.

The majority of countries maintained their year-to-year scores or saw a slight decrease. However, France increased by 11% and rose to fourth in the rankings. A Country Pavilion was launched for France at the Pharmapack Europe event, and one for Switzerland as well.

Results from the Pharmapack Drug Delivery Innovation Index 2024.Results from the Pharmapack Drug Delivery Innovation Index 2024.Germany narrowly supplanted its yearly rival, the USA for the top ranking, the top five countries now being Germany, the USA, the UK, France, and Italy. The fourth and fifth rankings were previously held by China and India, suggesting an emerging European domination of drug device and packaging innovation.

“There is a great deal of excitement again for partnering, investing, and commercializing promising device and packaging innovations. We are an industry wide resurgence of partnering and novel device development throughout 2024,” says Laura Indriksone, brand manager at Pharmapack Europe.

The 2024 event was designed to help harness industry potential for leading devices and packaging, reflecting Europe’s role as the hub of global device and packaging innovation. The event was an opportunity to bring industry experts together to innovate and accelerate R&D progress with a focus on real world impacts and life cycle approaches.

Stay tuned for more content on this year’s Pharmapack Europe. The full results of the Pharmapack Report 2024 and Index will be released and accessible on CPHI-online.

Companies in this article
Pharmapack
Related Stories
Zipline Drone Medicine Delivery
Business Intelligence
Top 10 Packaging and Labeling Quick Hits of 2023
Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Med Device
Business Intelligence
Top 10 Stories of 2023 Reflect Healthcare Trends
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Business Intelligence
Quotables and By the Numbers: Reuse, Supply Chain, and More
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Top Stories
The 2024 event was designed to help harness industry potential for leading devices and packaging, reflecting Europe’s role as the hub of global device and packaging innovation.
Business Intelligence
New Pharmpack Index Reports Highs in Drug Delivery Innovation
Index indicates continued resurgence in R&D confidence with France seeing the biggest rise in delivery innovation scores.
Pack Expo East
Automation/Robotics
End-User Adoption of Remote Services for Enhanced Operational Efficiency and Skill Gap Mitigation Surges, According to PMMI Report
Truck On Road Logistics Getty Images 864107104 6 2
Logistics/Supply Chain
Last-Mile Pollution Hits Homes Near Hubs
347 Hcp Sustainable Healthcare&medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Eye-tracking technology provides insight into consumer trends with specialty coatings for multivitamins.
Pharmaceutical
Consumer Perspective on Package Design Explained Through Eye-tracking Technology
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at the largest PACK EXPO East in history, March 18–20. Get ideas from 400+ top exhibitors and connect with colleagues and industry experts—all in one convenient location!
Read More
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Bormioli
Pharma Bottle Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
Bormioli Pharma and Loop Industries partner address the demand for sustainable choices with a packaging solution produced completely from recycled virgin-quality Loop PET resin.
Siliconization Line for Vial Protection
Hot-Melt Filling Line for Lip Balm
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
347 Hcp Sustainable Healthcare&medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
View more »